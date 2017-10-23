2017 Downtown Lexington Partnership Awards of Excellence Winners

The Downtown Lexington Partnership (DLP) recently announced the winners of its 2017 DLP Awards of Excellence.

These awards will be given during the DLP Annual Meeting and Awards of Excellence Presented by Unified Trust Company from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. December 4 in the Grand Kentucky Ballroom at the Hilton Lexington/Downtown. Tickets to the event are $40 for members and $45 for non-members. The winners are:

Urban Innovation Award: Given to businesses or individuals for a successful and truly trail-blazing activity in a previously underdeveloped area or facet of downtown Lexington. Included in this category is recognition for new efforts, for continued and expanded work, and for creative and unusual achievement.

Winner: Bluegrass Community and Technical College for its growth and expansion in a previously underdeveloped area of downtown bringing new life, educational opportunities and for being a catalyst for additional development in the area.

Landscape and Streetscape Award: Given to the business and/or property owners for outstanding effort in maintaining a visual pleasantness to downtown.

Winner: The Downtown Lexington Management District for their consistent efforts to beautify and create a visually appealing and clean downtown for all that work, play, live and visit downtown Lexington.

Leadership Achievement Award: Given to the business or organization which best exemplifies exceptional contribution to the business, civic, or human vitality of downtown Lexington.

Winner: Polly Ruddick and the Office of Homelessness for their continued efforts to minimize homelessness and panhandling in the Lexington community while helping the homeless find assistance and work opportunities.

Perfect Partner Award: Given to a person or organization that contributes greatly to the downtown Lexington mission.

Winner: The Lexington Public Library for its ongoing work through Phoenix Forward, a partnership to transform Phoenix Park and Central Library into a family-friendly destination in Downtown Lexington.

Outstanding Individual Award: Given to an individual who has contributed to the growth, vitality, and overall appeal of downtown Lexington, making it a better place to live, work, and visit.

Winner: Urban Downtown Ambassador David Warren for his exceptional character and clear love for the city of Lexington and its residents.

Smiley Pete Award: Given to the organization, business, or individual that has a great impact on how people feel about downtown. Named in honor of that longtime canine resident of Main and Lime, and created as the ultimate in compliments for those who help everyone enjoy being downtown.

Winner: Liza Betz and Failte Irish Import Shop for enduring two different street closures and her fantastic attitude and friendliness to all she meets while being a true advocate for downtown Lexington.

