25 Upcoming Shows to Have On Your Radar

jeffrey lewis & Los Bolts Unique narrative songwriter Jeffrey Lewis plays at Green Lantern on Jan. 20
washed out Washed Out will perform onMarch 2 as part of WRFL's 3-day 30th birthday celebration
Rowdy country-tinged Americana act Lucero perform at Manchester Music Hall in February
Pokey LaFarge performs at Cosmic Charlie's on Jan. 25.
Artsy indie pop artist Mitski will perform at The Burl March 18.

From funk to bluegrass, electronica to Americana, chillwave to brutal noise and doom metal – the amount of great shows coming to town in the coming months is dizzying. This "at-a-glance" guide of 25 shows we're stoked on (OK so there's actually 26, but who's counting) should help you plan your nights. Visit tadoo.com for more details on these and tons of other local events (pro tip: use the "calendar" navigation feature on the left side to hone in on a particular date).

Jan. 19: Freekbass / Luthi at Cosmic Charlie's <click here to win tickets!>

An evening of Cincinnati- and Nashville-based funk music. (Click here to read our Q&A with Luthi!)

Jan. 19: WRFL presents Sissy Spacek w/ Robert Beatty and Daryl Cook at the UK School of Art and Visual Studies

An evening of noise music so harsh and brutal that some might even call it "unlistenable"

Jan. 20: Jeffrey Lewis and Los Bolts at Green Lantern

Unique New York-based songwriter with a focus on narrative songwriting featuring quirky and creative lyrics

Jan. 21: Rayland Baxter and Bendigo Fletcher at The Burl

Up-and-coming alt-country songwriter

Jan. 22: Creed Bratton at Cosmic Charlie's

The actor/comedian/musician known for playing a version of himself on the television show "The Office" brings his one-man show back to Lexington

Jan. 23: G. Jones / Ana Sia at Cosmic Charlie's

Leveled-up west coast EDM with generous helpings of glitch and trap

Jan. 25: Pokey LaFarge at Cosmic Charlie's <click here to win tickets!>

Old-timey songwriter with elements of rustic jazz and primitive blues, known for his engaging live performances

Jan. 25: Twisted Pine / William Matheney at The Burl

Multi-layered spins on traditional string band and Appalachian songwriting traditions

Jan 26: Neko Case at Manchester Music Hall <click here to win tickets!>

Americana songwriter and former member of The New Pornographers

Jan 27: Outside the Spotlight 15th Anniversary Show with Anteloper (ft. Jaimie Branch and Jason Nazary) and Josh Berman at Farish Theatre

OTS celebrates 15 years with a free show featuring an artist named by Rolling Stone as one of last summer's "10 New Artists You Need to Know"

Feb. 2: Marco Benevento at Cosmic Charlie's

Experimental jazz keyboardist who uses circuit bending and modified electronic toys

Feb. 3: Alejandro Escovedo at Willie's Locally Known

Alt-country with a tinge of punk rock. This 12-city tour is part of Escovedo's efforts to raise awareness about the link between hepatitis C and liver cancer.

Feb. 3: Origins Jazz Series presents JD Allen at Tee Dee's

Tenor saxophonist who straddles various subgenera of jazz, from traditional to avant garden

Feb. 10: Bulls, Bands and Barrels ft. Tyler Childers at the Kentucky Horsepark Alltech Arena

We somehow doubt this is his first rodeo

Feb. 8-11: Lexington Old-Time Music Gathering (various venues)

The return of the semi-annual celebration of old-time music features workshops, square dances, performances and more

Feb. 22: Lucero at Manchester Music Hall

Rowdy Memphis-based country rock

Feb. 25: Pallbearer at Cosmic Charlie's

Critically acclaimed doom metal

Feb. 27: Jessica Lea Mayfield at The Burl

Raised in a family bluegrass band, Mayfield now creates moody and beautiful Americana music

Feb. 28: Galactic at Lyric Theatre

Uber-funky New Orleans-based jazz fusion

March 2: WRFL 30th Birthday Bash ft. Washed Out, Helado Negro, Idiot Glee at The Burl

An evening of chill wave headlined by the Athens-GA.-based act responsible for that "Portlandia" theme song that everyone seems to like so well

March 3: WRFL 30th Birthday Bash ft. Cults, Ellie Herring, Devine Carama, Hair Police, Thank You For Coming to Our Parties at The Burl

A diverse showcase of music from indie pop to hip hop to experimental noise, all in the name of celebrating college radio

March 4: WRFL 30th Birthday Bash ft. Nine Pound Hammer, 10 Foot Pole, Lovely Grandmas and more at The Burl (daytime show)

Final day of WRFL's birthday celebration features a handful of classic Lexington bands with WRFL ties

March 16: Gangstagrass at Willie's Locally Known

Hip hop / bluegrass mash-up known for creating the theme song to the television show "Justified"

March 17: Langhorne Slim at The Burl

Banjo-driven folk pop

March 18: Mitski at The Burl

Unique art-pop drawing from a variety of influences, from folk-punk to '60s pop

April 21: Julien Baker at The Burl

Stunning vocals and gut-wrenching lyrics are at the forefront of this young Tennessee songwriter's sound