25 Upcoming Shows to Have On Your Radar

Unique narrative songwriter Jeffrey Lewis plays at Green Lantern on Jan. 20
Washed Out will perform onMarch 2 as part of WRFL's 3-day 30th birthday celebration
Rowdy country-tinged Americana act Lucero perform at Manchester Music Hall in February
Pokey LaFarge performs at Cosmic Charlie's on Jan. 25.
Artsy indie pop artist Mitski will perform at The Burl March 18.
From funk to bluegrass, electronica to Americana, chillwave to brutal noise and doom metal – the amount of great shows coming to town in the coming months is dizzying. This "at-a-glance" guide of 25 shows we're stoked on (OK so there's actually 26, but who's counting) should help you plan your nights. Visit tadoo.com for more details on these and tons of other local events (pro tip: use the "calendar" navigation feature on the left side to hone in on a particular date).
Jan. 19: Freekbass / Luthi at Cosmic Charlie's <click here to win tickets!>
An evening of Cincinnati- and Nashville-based funk music. (Click here to read our Q&A with Luthi!)
Jan. 19: WRFL presents Sissy Spacek w/ Robert Beatty and Daryl Cook at the UK School of Art and Visual Studies
An evening of noise music so harsh and brutal that some might even call it "unlistenable"
Jan. 20: Jeffrey Lewis and Los Bolts at Green Lantern
Unique New York-based songwriter with a focus on narrative songwriting featuring quirky and creative lyrics
Jan. 21: Rayland Baxter and Bendigo Fletcher at The Burl
Up-and-coming alt-country songwriter
Jan. 22: Creed Bratton at Cosmic Charlie's
The actor/comedian/musician known for playing a version of himself on the television show "The Office" brings his one-man show back to Lexington
Jan. 23: G. Jones / Ana Sia at Cosmic Charlie's
Leveled-up west coast EDM with generous helpings of glitch and trap
Jan. 25: Pokey LaFarge at Cosmic Charlie's <click here to win tickets!>
Old-timey songwriter with elements of rustic jazz and primitive blues, known for his engaging live performances
Jan. 25: Twisted Pine / William Matheney at The Burl
Multi-layered spins on traditional string band and Appalachian songwriting traditions
Jan 26: Neko Case at Manchester Music Hall <click here to win tickets!>
Americana songwriter and former member of The New Pornographers
Jan 27: Outside the Spotlight 15th Anniversary Show with Anteloper (ft. Jaimie Branch and Jason Nazary) and Josh Berman at Farish Theatre
OTS celebrates 15 years with a free show featuring an artist named by Rolling Stone as one of last summer's "10 New Artists You Need to Know"
Feb. 2: Marco Benevento at Cosmic Charlie's
Experimental jazz keyboardist who uses circuit bending and modified electronic toys
Feb. 3: Alejandro Escovedo at Willie's Locally Known
Alt-country with a tinge of punk rock. This 12-city tour is part of Escovedo's efforts to raise awareness about the link between hepatitis C and liver cancer.
Feb. 3: Origins Jazz Series presents JD Allen at Tee Dee's
Tenor saxophonist who straddles various subgenera of jazz, from traditional to avant garden
Feb. 10: Bulls, Bands and Barrels ft. Tyler Childers at the Kentucky Horsepark Alltech Arena
We somehow doubt this is his first rodeo
Feb. 8-11: Lexington Old-Time Music Gathering (various venues)
The return of the semi-annual celebration of old-time music features workshops, square dances, performances and more
Feb. 22: Lucero at Manchester Music Hall
Rowdy Memphis-based country rock
Feb. 25: Pallbearer at Cosmic Charlie's
Critically acclaimed doom metal
Feb. 27: Jessica Lea Mayfield at The Burl
Raised in a family bluegrass band, Mayfield now creates moody and beautiful Americana music
Feb. 28: Galactic at Lyric Theatre
Uber-funky New Orleans-based jazz fusion
March 2: WRFL 30th Birthday Bash ft. Washed Out, Helado Negro, Idiot Glee at The Burl
An evening of chill wave headlined by the Athens-GA.-based act responsible for that "Portlandia" theme song that everyone seems to like so well
March 3: WRFL 30th Birthday Bash ft. Cults, Ellie Herring, Devine Carama, Hair Police, Thank You For Coming to Our Parties at The Burl
A diverse showcase of music from indie pop to hip hop to experimental noise, all in the name of celebrating college radio
March 4: WRFL 30th Birthday Bash ft. Nine Pound Hammer, 10 Foot Pole, Lovely Grandmas and more at The Burl (daytime show)
Final day of WRFL's birthday celebration features a handful of classic Lexington bands with WRFL ties
March 16: Gangstagrass at Willie's Locally Known
Hip hop / bluegrass mash-up known for creating the theme song to the television show "Justified"
March 17: Langhorne Slim at The Burl
Banjo-driven folk pop
March 18: Mitski at The Burl
Unique art-pop drawing from a variety of influences, from folk-punk to '60s pop
April 21: Julien Baker at The Burl
Stunning vocals and gut-wrenching lyrics are at the forefront of this young Tennessee songwriter's sound