Bands, Brews and Bourbon Barrel Guitars

Lexington-based progressive rock band The Past will celebrate the release of its new album this Friday, Sept. 1, with a multi-layered release party at The Burl featuring collaborations with Mirror Twin Brewing Company and Bourbon Barrel Guitar Company.

Formed in 2007 by band members Mike Tyree (guitar), Drew Charron (drums) and J.T. Butcher (bass), The Past’s sound has been compared to the likes of “prog-rock” legends such as Dream Theatre, Tool and Rush, which happen to be some of the bands influences.

“You have your first inspirations that you are going for. You're taking everything in – you’re a sponge,” said Charron. “You put that in your music, and now we’re finding, you know, who am I?”

The Past did not release any albums until 2014, however, in that year they released two debut albums: “Transcending Consciousness” and “Murals.”

The band decided to rework their structure of production in 2015, setting up a recording studio in the home of drummer Drew Charron to begin work on their third album. Having full access to their own studio has changed the dynamics, the band said.

“It takes the pressure off, but we’re also perfectionists,” said Butcher. “It takes that limit away of time and money. It’s harder, I think, because there isn’t that boundary to say ‘where should we stop?’”

The band’s third album, “The End of What’s to Come,” is presented as “a story of despair.”

“It’s clear in this album that the members of The Past have matured both as players and as human beings since their earlier albums,” said Mary Clark, the band’s manager.

“The music is much darker – there is a lot of emotion involved,” said guitarist Mike Tyree. “With our music, you can definitely hear elements of other artists in our earlier albums. But I think with this one, I hear something completely different.”

The Sept. 1 show will feature an opening set by post-rock/experimental band Bad People, followed by rock’n’roll band Mojothunder. A DJ set by Sine Linguist will follow The Past’s performance.

To make the night even more appealing to a wide range of guests, Lexington brewery Mirror Twin Brewing will participate in a “tap takeover” at the venue, with an exclusive beer named after one of the songs on The Past’s new album: “Nomad,” a black IPA brewed with wet hops and ingredients from Kentucky. Commemorative glasses will be free with the purchase of the beer, and limited edition t-shirts for this collaboration will be available for sale as well.

“Oftentimes you see familiar faces in the crowd, then sometimes you see people show up, that you’ve never seen before, in your shirt,” said Tyree. “Those are the awesome moments.”

Also heavily involved in this event is Mike Mankel, owner and creative mastermind behind the Bourbon Barrel Guitar Company. According to Mankel, who builds custom electric guitars from bourbon barrels, he’s been “playing guitars for more than 40 years and making them for 25.”

Most recently, he has been making bourbon barrel guitars, which he calls “truly one-of-a-kind, artistic and amazing pieces of work,” for about two years.

Mankel’s involvement in the event comes from his friendship with Mike Tyree, The Past’s guitarist. Tyree said he wanted to make Mankel a part of the experience because “he deserves people to appreciate his work.” Mankel will set up a booth to display some of his custom works.

“Every one of the guitars turns out different,” Mankel said of the handmade guitars, which he likes to get in the hands of musicians for live gigs, to get their thoughts. “I don't let them go until I know they are good guitars.”

Each guitar is the culmination of Mankel’s imagination, 50-60 hours of work, a love of music and of course, bourbon.

“I started this part-time two years ago. My first goal is to get them sold and secondly to get them played,” he said. “I'm not offended if they never get played, but when you take them down and plug it up to an amp, you’ll have a great time.”

Through playing custom guitars crafted from bourbon barrels, and “intermingling with the folks at breweries,” according to Tyree, The Past have developed a rapport of partners and friendships to help make their third album release event possible.

Doors open for the event at 7:00 PM and music starts at 8:00 PM. The event is 18 years and older.