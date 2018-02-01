Feb. 3 Alejandro Escovedo Show at Willie's Postponed

Austin-based Americana songwriter Alejandro Escovedo, a popular musician who has played many local shows over the years, has cancelled a Lexington show scheduled for Feb. 3 at the venue Willie's Locally Known. The show was originally set to be part of a 12-city tour called "Think About the Link," presented in partnership with Prevent Cancer Foundation and geared to raise awareness of the foundation’s educational campaign about the connection between certain viruses and cancer. As a hepatitis C survivor, Escovedo was a spokesperson for the campaign and his tour was designed in part to raise awareness about the link between hepatitis C and liver cancer.

The venue announced last week that the show has been postponed, due to a "problem with the tour company." Venue owner Wilson Sebastian said that Escovedo's representatives did not elaborate beyond that. Escovedo's website still has shows for the artist on the dates of Feb. 8-10 posted.

According to Sebastian, while the venue hopes to reschedule, it's not clear when that will happen, so in the meantime all ticket purchases will be refunded. Anyone who purchased online will be refunded, and anyone who purchased by phone can call 859 281-1116 to begin the refund process.