In Photos: ROMP Fest 2017

Photos by Estill Robinson

On the weekend of June 21-24, Owensboro's 14th annual ROMP Festival featured performances by Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Punch Brothers, Yonder Mountain String Band, Peter Rowan, Rihannon Giddens and a host of other bands, in addition to featuring workshops, food and craft vendors, art installations and more. Photographer Estill Robinson was on the scene with his camera, and we've highlighted some of his images below.

For more info on ROMP, visit www.rompfest.com

For more of Estill's work, visit www.estillrobinson.com

