Moonshiner's Ball announces full music line-up

The local music festival Moonshiner's Ball has announced the full music line-up for its fourth annual event, taking place May 19-21 this year at a new location in Irvine, Kentucky. Joining the previously announced Con Brio, Lydia Loveless, The Marcus King Band, Margaret Glaspy and others will be Kentucky native singer-songwriter/cellist Ben Sollee, outlaw country troubadour Justin Wells, Quiet Hollers, May Erlewine, Driftwood Gypsy, HuDost, Matt Fassas Trip, Solid Rock'It Boosters, The Baja Yetis, Restless Leg String Band, DeBraun Thomas Trio, and Trucker Hat Coalition.

The additional line-up also includes a slew of previously announced, nationally touring performers, including Vandaveer, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Lil' Smokies, Jon Stickley Trio, That 1 Guy, Tyler Childers, Golden Dawn Arkestra, Dawg Yawp and The Blackfoot Gypsies.

Created by the Lexington band The Blind Corn Liquor Pickers in 2014, the festival aims to shine a spotlight on Kentucky artists, musicians, poets and activists, who are presented alongside a carefully curated slate of national and international performers. After three years at the Berea venue HomeGrown HideAways, which has a capacity of around 1,200, the festival is moving this year to The Jenkins Family Farm in the Red Lick Valley, a private festival venue located in a secluded Appalachian valley about an hour southeast from Lexington. According to festival organizers, who strive to make the event enjoyable for all ages, "a gentle creek runs along the treeline, allowing children to splash and play as parents take in the music drifting down from the main stage." The choice to move venues was made with future growth potential in mind, with the new space offering a capacity of 2,000 with room for even more growth in the future. Click here to read more about the festival's move.

More information, as well as weekend passes (which include camping) and single day passes, are currently on sale via the festival's website.