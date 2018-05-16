Moonshiner's Ball Announces Full 2018 Lune-Up

× Expand Moonshiners Ball 2016 Moonshiners's Ball host band The Blind Corn Liquor Pickers performing at the 2016 festival. Photo by Peter McDermott.

Central Kentucky music festival The Moonshiner's Ball has announced the full 2018 lineup and other new details for its fifth year event, which will take place Oct. 12-14 this year.

The three-day festival will take place at Rockcastle Riverside, a new private campground and concert venue in Rockcastle County, Kentucky. Rockcastle Riverside is a brand-new private festival venue located on the Rockcastle River, in a secluded Appalachian valley a little over an hour from Lexington. Running through the Daniel Boone National Forest, Rockcastle River is designated a wild river that festival organizers say is arguably the premier destination for paddlers and whitewater enthusiasts in the state.

Nationally touring artists James McMurtry, Turkuaz, Moon Hooch, River Whyless, The Wooks, Southern Avenue, Birdcloud & Los Colognes, alongside a strong slate of upcoming Kentucky artists that include Joslyn & the Sweet Compression, the Local Honeys, Magnolia Boulevard, 1200 and Johnny Conqueroo will take the stage at this year's event.

Created by the Lexington-based band The Blind Corn Liquor Pickers, who will also perform at the festival, The Moonshiner's Ball was created in 2014 with the goal to shine a spotlight on Kentucky artists, musicians, poets and activists, and to provide a gathering place for creative people of all ages to experience art and music in a laid-back, family-friendly setting.

In addition to live music, the fifth year event will also include canoe expeditions, food trucks, art and retail vendors, spoken word, kids activities, yoga and more.

Weekend passes are available on the festival's website, www.themoonshinersball.com. Weekend passes include camping. A limited number of RV passes are also available at an additional fee, and one-day passes will be available later this summer.

