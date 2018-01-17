Q&A with groovy Nashville 9-piece band LUTHI

× Expand Luthi

LUTHI is a Nashville-based nine-piece modern psychedelic band, with influences ranging from Curtis Mayfield to LCD Soundsystem. They make their Lexington debut at Cosmic Charlie's on Friday, Jan. 19, where they will share a bill with Cincinnati funk-master Freekbass.

How did your band start and how do you blend sounds/influences from all 9 players?

LUTHI started as an extended group of friends. "Hey we need a trumpet...Robert does that! Hey we need another guitar, let's get Johnny!" There's a lot of funk and soul in every band member's background. There's also a lot of rock and roll and hip hop. Add some weird examples from each individual member and then blend everything subconsciously so it melds without the need to think about it, and you get the LUTHI sound.

This will be your first time in Lexington, yeah? Any local bands here that you're a fan of?

The Wooks! Saw them at Romp over in Owensboro this past summer and had a great time.

I see you ended 2017 with a sold out show at Atlanta's Tabernacle with Moon Taxi. What's up next for you guys in 2018? You just released a live EP on vinyl (congrats) and are working on a full length. Talk to me more about that, when can we expect it? Will you be playing songs from both?

We did just get finished tracking our first full-length album. Did some initial tracking at our producer, Steve Voss's home studio in Denver and finished everything up here in Nashville at Keystone Studios. Still working on a release date for that, but be on the lookout for news in the coming weeks! There are some songs on the album that we've been playing live and some songs that we're keeping under wraps until they're all ready to roll. As for the live EP, those are some of our all time favorite songs to play, so you'll hear most, if not all, of it on the 17th.

Are you planning on touring heavily in 2018? Any plans for Kentucky festivals this summer?

We're hitting the ground running in 2018. We took just enough time after New Year's Eve to recover then were off again the next weekend. February looks the same and hopefully the same again through Spring well on into summer festivals. We love Kentucky in the summertime, and we'll keep you posted on our plans.