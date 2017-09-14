September Gallery Hop Round-Up

× Expand Paintings by local artist Patrick Smith - largely inspired by ancient masks from Japan and Greece - are currently on display at Mulberry & Lime, a featured stop at Friday's Gallery Hop.

We've rounded up a list of exhibits that will be open for public viewing during this month's Gallery Hop, taking place Friday, Sept. 15. Presented by Lex Arts and taking place every several months, the choose-your-own-adventure-style event spotlights dozens of galleries around town, which open their doors to the public for special evening hours (typically 5-8 p.m.), many offering refreshments.

Click each event title for more details!

Agustin Zarate: “Images of Dia de los Muerto” at Living Arts and Science Center.

Faculty Series: VOL. 1 at Bolivar Art Gallery.

“Stories To Tell: The Work of Winifred Wembert” at Morlan Gallery.

“Windhorse Country” - Paintings by Monica Pipia at Mill and Max.

“Beyond The Edge” at Ms Rezny Gallery.

“Colors of Rhythm: Contemporary Hip Hop Art” at Living Arts and Science Center.

“Senses Of Place: VR” at Transylvania University's Mitchell Fine Arts Center.

“Steampunk Masquerade” at Arabesque World Dance.

“The Modern Landscape” at New Editions Gallery.

Spontaneous Combustion: A Night of Dance Experiments at 21c Museum and Hotel.

Paul Brett Johnson Retrospective at Christ Church Cathedral.

“Breaking The Silence” at ArtsPlace.

Yvonne Todd Exhibit at Gratz Park Inn.

Patrick Smith Exhibit at Mulberry and Lime.