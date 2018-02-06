The Lexington Old-Time Music Gathering Returns

× Expand Kentucky-based string duo The Local Honeys will help kick off the Lexington Old-Time Music Gathering on Thursday, Feb. 8, with a square dance and performance at The Burl. The group will also lead a session at ArtsPlace and perform as part of Saturday night's Commonwealth Showcase. Visit www.kyoldtime.org/festivals for full details on the event.

This weekend, the Lexington Old-Time Music Gathering (LOTMG) – a collection of educational and celebratory events honoring the traditions of Appalachian and old-time music – will return to Lexington for the first time since its inaugural gathering in 2015.

Run by Kentucky Old-Time, Inc., a non-profit that works to highlight Kentucky's traditional music as a diverse and influential voice on the local and global stage, LOTMG is a volunteer-run, multi-venue festival modeled after the The Portland Gathering, an all-volunteer-run festival in Portland, Oregon that has played a key role in the export of Appalachian traditional music to the West Coast over the past 20 years.

According to LOTMG founder Brett Ratliff, a musician currently based out of Hindman, Ky., who has regularly participated in the Portland Gathering, one major goal of the Lexington event is to showcase the diverse range of styles, influences and communities that surround the genre of old-time music. This year's festival goers will encounter Appalachian musicians who work at the crossroads of LGBTQ, Latinx, African-American and feminist communities, performing and teaching styles that range from honky tonk to East Kentucky fiddle.

"Kentucky's traditional arts have a complex history informed by African, eastern European, First Nation and Highlander roots – a history too often erased by hurtful stereotypes that support racism and classism," Ratliff said. "We work against these stereotypes by sharing an accurate narrative of the tradition's history, while reinvigorating its present into an evolving, living present that crosses the rural/urban divide."

This year's Gathering will run from Thursday, Feb. 8 through Sunday, Feb. 11. The bulk of official festival events – including workshops, jam sessions, concerts and more – will take place at ArtsPlace on Friday and Saturday and are open to all ages and skill levels. Additional festival events, ranging from concerts and square dances to a cabaret-style jam, will take place at venues that include The Burl, Al's Bar, Belle's Cocktail House and Windy Corner Market.

A few additional notes about this year's event:

One-day or two-day festival passes, which cover admission to all ArtsPlace workshops, concerts and events, are available in advance via the festival's website (www.kyoldtime.org). All events taking place at other venues have a modest "at-the-door" admission fee. Organizers stress that tickets are kept affordable and accessible.

Featured sessions taking place at ArtsPlace include: African Drumming with Joan Brannon, Guided Jams led by Kentucky Masters, Songs of Freedom and Struggle with Sue Massek, Gender-Neutral Square Dance Calling with Abby Huggins, KSEC Student Music Showcase Coffeehouse, "Craftin' Little Tom T. Halls" with The Local Honeys and more.

with Joan Brannon, led by Kentucky Masters, with Sue Massek, with Abby Huggins, with The Local Honeys and more. In addition to concerts, dances, and workshops, festival organizers are adding a new feature in 2018, called "conversations," which they describe as a chance to engage with some of the most important tradition bearers working today. Richard Underwood, author of "Crime Song," and Mason Colby, composer of "The Thirteen," will discuss Understanding and Reimagining the Murder Ballad; activist and archivist Nathan Blake Lynn will present Mary Wheeler: Paducah's Songcatcher; and Michael Jones, author of "Louisville Jug Music," and master Kentucky fiddler John Harrod will discuss Black Kentucky Fiddlers and the History of Jug Band Music.

The weekend includes the following events – visit the event website for more details, including prices and ticketing info, as well as updates on the schedule of events.

Thursday, Feb. 8

7 p.m.: Don’t Be A Square and a Honky Tonk Showcase. Featuring The Local Honeys, Wayne Graham, Luna & The Mountain Jets, Laid Back Country Picker, Darrin Hacquard, and Brett Ratliff & The Giant Rooster Sideshow at The Burl. All proceeds will benefit Kentucky Natural Lands Trust.

Friday, Feb. 9

5 p.m.: Opening Reception at ArtsPlace. Music from Tyler Hughes and Sam Gleaves.

Music from Tyler Hughes and Sam Gleaves. 5-6 p.m.: Hindman at the Lexington Old Time Gathering. Featuring small plates from Babalu, cocktails, performances by Stephanie Jeter and Andy Duckworth and readings by Rebecca Gayle Howell and Crystal Wilkinson, at Belle's Cocktail House.

Featuring small plates from Babalu, cocktails, performances by Stephanie Jeter and Andy Duckworth and readings by Rebecca Gayle Howell and Crystal Wilkinson, at Belle's Cocktail House. 7 p.m.: Showcase of Women in Traditional Music . Featuring Joan Brannon, Sue Massek, Karen Jones & Beverly Futrell, and Maiden Radio at ArtsPlace. All proceeds will benefit Be Bold.

. Featuring Joan Brannon, Sue Massek, Karen Jones & Beverly Futrell, and Maiden Radio at ArtsPlace. All proceeds will benefit Be Bold. 9 p.m.: Appalatin and Zoe Speaks. Concert at Willie's Locally Known.

Concert at Willie's Locally Known. 9:30-11 p.m.: Square Dance at ArtsPlace, called by Tyler Hughes, Alex Udis and Johanna Sims, featuring The Kentucky Round-Ups.

Saturday, Feb. 10

10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Old-Time Music Gathering. Performances, Workshops, Conversations and Jam Sessions at ArtsPlace.

Performances, Workshops, Conversations and Jam Sessions at ArtsPlace. 5 p.m.: The Commonwealth Showcase. A run of once-a-year performances by John Haywood, Nathan Blake Lynn, Sarah Wood, The Local Honeys, Kentucky Wild Horse, and Karly Dawn & The Hill Folk at ArtsPlace. All proceeds will benefit Hindman Settlement School.

A run of once-a-year performances by John Haywood, Nathan Blake Lynn, Sarah Wood, The Local Honeys, Kentucky Wild Horse, and Karly Dawn & The Hill Folk at ArtsPlace. All proceeds will benefit Hindman Settlement School. 9-11 p.m.: Saturday Night Square Dance. Called by Randy Wilson, Joe Burdock, Abby Huggins, and featuring: The Paw Paw Pickers and The Troublesome Ramblers.

Sunday, Feb. 11

2-5 p.m.: Cabaret at Al's Bar hosted by Stephanie Jeter & Andy Duckworth. Attendees encouraged to bring your best solo, your best duo, your sudden string band.

Attendees encouraged to bring your best solo, your best duo, your sudden string band. 6-8:30 p.m.: Goodbye Jam at Windy Corner Market

