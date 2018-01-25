Win Tickets to Marco Benevento - Feb. 2

MARC BENEVENTO

Fri., Feb. 2 // Cosmic Charlie's

For more than a decade pianist Marco Benevento has been amassing an extensive resume of composition and collaboration. His albums set forth a vision that connects the dots between Explosions In The Sky and Tortoise on one side, Brian Eno and Brad Mehldau on the other. In the live setting, his performances reverberate with pulsating dance rock energy, which has led to numerous high profile appearances, ranging from Carnegie Hall to Celebrate Brooklyn, Newport Jazz to All Good Festivals.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show, email info@smileypete.com with the subject line MARC BENEVENTO sometime before 2 p.m. on Tues, Jan 30. We'll pick and alert the winner by 5 p.m. that afternoon.