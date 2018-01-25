Win Tickets to Pallbearer - Feb. 25

PALLBEARER

Sun., Feb. 25 // Cosmic Charlie's

Pallbearer’s third album, Heartless, is an inspired collection of monumental rock music. The band offers a complex sonic architecture that weaves together the spacious exploratory elements of classic prog, the raw anthemics of 90’s alt-rock, and stretches of black-lit proto-metal

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show, email info@smileypete.com with the subject line PALLBEARER sometime before 2 p.m. on Thurs., Feb. 22 . We'll pick and alert the winner by 5 p.m. that afternoon.