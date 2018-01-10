Win Tickets to Pokey LaFarge - Jan. 25

POKEY LAFARGE

Thurs., Jan. 25. // Cosmic Charlie's, Lexington, KY

Pokey LaFarge is a musician, songwriter, bandleader, entertainer, innovator and preservationist, whose arsenal of talents has placed him at the forefront of Americana music. Over the last decade, Pokey has mastered his retro and creative mix of early jazz, string ragtime, country blues and western swing.

