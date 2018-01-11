WRFL 88.1 announces details for 30th birthday celebration

× 1 of 3 Expand cults New York based indie pop acts CULTS × 2 of 3 Expand washed out Athens-Georgia-based chillwave act WASHED OUT × 3 of 3 Expand helado negro Tropical-tinged electronic act HELADO NEGRO Prev Next

University of Kentucky's college radio station WRFL 88.1 is celebrating a monumental birthday this year, and will host a series of events in 2018 to commemorate 30 years of being Lexington's "only alternative left."

The WRFL 30th Birthday Bash will take place March 2-4, featuring a three-day run of live music at The Burl, including performances from Washed Out, the Athens, Georgia-based "chillwave" project of Ernest Greene (known for producing the theme song to "Portlandia"); New York indie act Cults; tropical-tinged electronic act Helado Negro. The weekend will also feature a bevy of performances from bands that have had ties to the station over the years – many of which have performed rarely in recent years – including Idiot Glee, Hair Police, Nine Pound Hammer, 10-Foot Pole and Lovely Grandmas. Lexington hip hop act Devine Carama, electronic artist Ellie Herring and DJ troupe Thank You for Coming to Our Parties will also provide music throughout the weekend.

The event will feature additional special events geared toward allowing ample opportunity for former WRFL DJs and the community at large to celebrate the station's storied history.

General public tickets for the event go on sale Jan. 22. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.