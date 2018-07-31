August tadoo List

GIGS

Blair Crimmins & The Hookers. Aug. 2. This Atlanta-based, genre-blending ensemble combines ragtime, Dixieland and jazz. Frontman Crimmins formed the group about a decade ago, after suffering a concussion in a skateboarding accident that left him no longer interested in the alt rock music he had previously been creating. The multi-instrumentalist leads an eclectic stage show while playing piano, guitar, banjo, ukulele and accordion with a classic New Orleanshorn section backing him up. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com(859) 447-8166

Jeanne Vomit-Terror Record Release Show. Aug. 3. Local label Desperate Spirits presents avant-garde performance art ensemble Jeanne Vomit-Terror, whose show is an eclectic blend of drag show, electro pop and experimental glam rock featuring members of ATTEMPT, Big Fresh, Hair Police and more. The band will be joined by DPCLB and GRLwood with DJ Luxury Elite performing throughout the night. 9 p.m. The Green Lantern Bar, 497 W. Third St. (859) 252-9539

× Expand The long-running Western music and comedy troupe Riders in the Sky will perform as part of the “Concerts at the Castle” series on Aug. 9. Photo furnished

Riders in the Sky. Aug. 9. The volunteers of the Troubadour Concert Series and Highbridge Springs Water present “America’s favorite cowboys,” the multi-Grammy Award-winning Riders in the Sky, performing live in the unique setting of the Kentucky Castle. The stars of stage, screen, radio and Grand Ole Opry members include Ranger Doug, Woody Paul, Too Slim and Joey the Cowpolka King. 7:30 p.m. The Kentucky Castle, 230 Pisgah Pike. www.troubashow.com (859) 256-0322

Catawampus Universe. Aug. 10-11. A favorite Lexington band from the 1990s and early aughts, Catawampus Universe reunites for a two-night stint, resurrecting its groovy mix of psychedelic rock, funk and dub. Featuring musicians Joel Crisp, Steve Cherry, Tingo Lee, David Farris, Tripp Bratton, Eric Belt, Dale Hilen, Willie Eames and Michael Thurman. Show starts at 8 p.m. both nights. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Gangstagrass. Aug 11. Bluegrass/Hip-Hop may sound like an odd combination, but don’t tell that to Producer Rench, who conceived the sound of Gangstagrass in 2006. Though it began as an isolated experiment, Gangstagrass has since grown into a critically acclaimed success celebrated by The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, TVGuide, Elmore Leonard and NPR.org. 9:30 p.m. Willie’s Locally Known, 286 Southland Drive. www.willieslocallyknown.com (859) 281-1116

Miles Nielsen and The Rusted Hearts / Justin Wells. Aug. 16. Claiming influences as diverse as Otis Redding and Jellyfish’s cult power pop recordings, Rockford, Illinois-based Nielsen has spent nearly a decade enthralling audiences with music that draws force from the prime years of Western-influenced rock music and classic ’60s soul. Lexington songwriter and former Fifth on The Floor frontman Justin Wells will co-headline. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Houndmouth presents Endless Summer. Aug. 25. The Louisville-based band Houndmouth expands on its roots rock base with its upcoming album, “Golden Age,” which has a “nostalgic future” theme and is set for release on Aug. 3. Credits on the album include vintage Voxes, Vocoders and Moogs, to baritone sax, live drums, Linn drums, unvarnished pianos and very distorted guitars. In conjunction with the promotion company Production Simple, the group will present an outdoor festival-type show for ages 18 and up in the parking lot of Manchester Music Hall, with additional programming to be announced. Gates at 4 p.m., Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. (859) 230-5365. www.manchestermusichall.com

Lake Street Dive. Aug. 31. This multi-genre band first attracted attention when a YouTube video of the band covering The Jackson Five’s “I Want You Back” on a Boston street corner went viral. The band members were singing and/or playing musical instruments by the time they were in third grade, and the band’s sound bears influences of classic jazz, ’60’s soul and the rock ‘n’ roll music their parents played at home. 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. (859) 230-5365. www.manchestermusichall.com

ART & EXHIBITS

Shaker Village Craft Fair. Aug. 4-5. One of Kentucky’s premier craft events, this fair attracts the elite among regional artisans, as well as up-and-coming new artists. It also boasts an assortment of crafts, including exceptional pottery, jewelry, glassware, woven rugs, needlecraft, basketry, leather goods, floral design and Shaker reproductions. Patrons are also encouraged to enjoy the on-site Shaker Village Bar, live music, various food trucks and other attractions. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg. (800) 734-5611 www.shakervillageky.org/event/2018-craft-fair/

× Expand Original Henry Faulkner giclèe prints from John Hockensmith’s book “The Gift of Color: Henry Lawrence Faulkner” will be in display at The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning through mid-August. Photo furnished

“The Gift of Color: Henry Lawrence Faulkner.” On display through mid-August. Born under a wolf moon in Southern Kentucky, 1924, Henry Faulkner was propelled into the world of art with a magical imagination. The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning, in partnership with Hockensmith’s Fine Art Editions Gallery and Press, presents an exhibition of original Faulkner giclée prints, featuring images from John Hockensmith’s book, “The Gift of Color: Henry Lawrence Faulkner.” Gallery hours: Mon.-Thurs., 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning, 251W. Second St. (859) 254-4175. carnegiecenterlex.org/

Woodland Art Fair. Aug. 18-19. For more than 40 years, the Woodland Art Fair, produced by Lexington Art League and LFUCG’s Parks and Recreation, has remained Lexington’s largest free outdoor cultural event, attracting over 70,000 visitors throughout the weekend. The event features dozens of local, regional and national artists, displaying and selling their creations; a beer garden and concessions; family activities; live music and other entertainment. Woodland Park, 601 E. High St. www.lexingtonartleague.org/woodland-art-fair

× Expand This work by Tennesse artist Erin Harmon is among the pieces selected for the juried exhibit “Paper Works: Works on Paper,” on display through Aug. 31 at M.S. Rezny Gallery. Image furnished

Paper Works: Works on Paper. On display through Aug. 31. For this themed national call for art, paper had to be 50 percent of the artwork. Looking with a critical eye toward excellence of expression and material handling, as well as finding a good balance among a variety of mediums and a range of aesthetic approaches, juror Doug Stapleton, associate curator of art at Illinois State Museum, selected 27 pieces for the exhibit. His selections include traditional approaches, pieces that look at the physicality of paper and artwork that exploit paper’s history. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., noon-5 p.m.; Sat., 1-4 p.m. and by appointment. M.S. Rezny Gallery, 903 Manchester St. www.msrenzy.com (859) 252-4647

LITERATURE, THEATRE & PERFORMANCE

“Hitchhiker: Stories for The Kentucky Homefront” Book Discussion. Aug. 13. The Fayette County Cooperative Extension has partnered with The University Press of Kentucky on Kentucky Proud Evenings, a series of monthly author talks. This month’s installment focuses on Bob Thompson’s collection of coming-of-age tales, family stories of bygone eras and true accounts of unsolved murders and mysteries. 6 p.m. Fayette County Extension Office, 1140 Harry Sykes Way www.fayette.ca.uky.edu/content/kentucky-proud-evenings

Picnic with The Pops: The Music of the Rolling Stones. Aug. 17-18. One of Lexington’s favorite summer traditions, Picnic with the Pops is an annual outdoor musical event featuring a fun and light-hearted atmosphere with picnic dinners, a table-decorating contest and an idyllic Kentucky setting. This year’s program will feature the music of the Rolling Stones, performed by the Lexington Philharmonic with guest conductor Brent Havens, guest artist Brody Dolyniuk and other special guests. Gates at 6 p.m., show at dusk. The Meadow at Keene Barn (Keeneland), 4201 Versailles Road www.lexpops.com

Big Band and Jazz Series. Tuesdays through Aug. 28. One of Lexington’s longest-running and most beloved concert series, Big Band & Jazz Series presents free jazz music in an outdoor park setting weekly throughout the summer. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or a blanket, as well as a picnic to enjoy during the show. This month’s performances include Dan Brock & Friends (Aug. 7), Raleigh Dailey Quartet (Aug. 14), Byron Romanowitz & Jazzberry Jam (Aug. 21), Miles Osland & Raleigh Dailey Jazztet (Aug. 28). 7-8:30 p.m. Ecton Park, 956 Turkey Foot Road www.lexingtonky.gov/big-band-jazz

× Expand Known for his impressions of President Barack Obama, Jay-Z, Denzel Washington and others, the former Saturday Night Live star Jay Pharoah returns to Comedy Off Broadway this month. Photo furnished

Jay Pharoah. Aug. 24-26. This six-season “Saturday Night Live” alum is well known for his spot-on impressions of President Barack Obama, Jay-Z, Denzel Washington, Kanye West and many others, as well as for the memorable character Principal Daniel Frye, based on Pharoah’s high school principal. He has voiced various roles on animated series like “Family Guy,” “BoJack Horseman,” “Robot Chicken” and “Legends of Chamberlain Heights.” Shows are at 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 7:15 p.m. Sun. Comedy off Broadway, 161 Lexington Green Circle, #C4. www.comedyoffbroadway.com. (859) 271-JOKE (5653).

× Expand The sixth annual Crave Lexington Food & Music Festival returns to Master-son Station Fairgrounds Aug. 11-12. Photo by Sarah Jane Sanders

ETC.

Crave Food + Music Festival. Aug. 11-12. This eclectic, family-friendly outdoor festival features loads of local food vendors, two days of live music from local and regional bands, kids’ activities, a classic car show and more. With over 50 food restaurants, chefs and food trucks; special food performances and mixology demos; craft beer and cocktails; a kid-friendly zone with art activities, games, inflatables and more, this festival has something for everyone. Visit the festival’s website for more information on vendors, performers, special guests, festival schedule and other details. Noon-11 p.m. Sat.; Noon-7 p.m. Sun. Bluegrass Fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Road. www.cravelexington.com

Red, White and Boom. Aug. 31-Sept. 2. The line-up for Kentucky’s largest country music festival includes Chris Young, Brad Paisley, Toby Keith and many more, over three days. Full schedule and ticket information is available at www.redwhiteandboom.com. This year, the festival moves from Whitaker Ballpark to Rupp Arena for the first time, where it will begin at 5 p.m. each day. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com/events/detail/red-white-boom

Chevy Chase Street Fair. Aug. 25. This annual event is a block-party-style celebration of the Chevy Chase business district, featuring live music, street food, drinks, vendors and kids activities. This year marks the 14th installment of the event. 4-10 p.m. Euclid Avenue, 800 blockwww.chevychaseshops.com

Lexington Jewish Food Festival. Aug. 26. As it is with most cultures, food is a major part of unifying Jewish culture. The sampling menu at this second annual festival includes knishes, corned beef sandwiches, borscht, kosher hot dogs and Israeli salad. A separate bake shop will feature homemade challah, rugelach, hamantaschen, macaroons and more. 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Temple Adath Israel, 124 N. Ashland Ave. www.lextai.org/about-us/jewish-food-festival

Sgt. Pepper’s Bike Prom. Aug. 18. This 10-year Lexington tradition features a Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band theme, encouraging attendees to don their best groovy duds and bike a “far-out” downtown route seeking awards and giveaways. An after-party at the Living Arts & Science Center will feature West Sixth beer and local food trucks. 4 p.m. Living Arts & Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. (859) 252-5222. www.LASCLEX.org

4th Annual Caribbean Wine Festival. Aug. 11. This event features live entertainment from Louisville’s DJ Siz and a live reggae band, as well as plenty of wine, games, prizes, vendors and food. Proceeds will benefit the Anderson Higher Achievement Minority Scholarships Fund. 6 p.m. Talon Winery and Vineyards, 7086 Tates Creek Road www.talonwine.com

Summer Nights in Suburbia. Friday nights through Aug. 31. This weekly summer concert series features live music from a variety of genres along with food trucks and beer vendors. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Performances this month include Other Brothers (Aug. 3), Bruce Lewis (Aug. 10), Ben Lacy (Aug. 17), Bendigo Fletcher (Aug. 24), Lost Legends Tribute Band (Aug. 31). 7 p.m. Moondance Amphitheatre, 1152 Monarch Drive (Beaumont Circle) www.lexingtonky.gov/summer-nights-suburbia

Fountain Films on Friday. Friday nights through Aug. 17. Presented by the Downtown Lexington Corporation, this annual series features free movies shown on an inflatable screen in the heart of downtown at Triangle Park. Featured movies are a blend of family-friendly and classic comedies; on-site food and drinks are available for purchase. This month’s films include “Clueless” (Aug. 3), “Groundhog Day” (Aug. 10) and “The Waterboy” (Aug. 17). Movies begin at dusk, with pre-movie activities starting earlier in the evening. Triangle Park, 400 W. Main St. www.downtownlex.com/fountain-films-on-friday

× Expand “Jaws” hits the big screen on Aug. 1 as part of the Kentucky Theater’s Summer Classic Film Series. Photo furnished

Kentucky Theatre Classic Film Series. Wednesdays through Sept. 5. This popular annual summer film series brings old favorites to the big screen every Wednesday during the summer. August films include “Jaws” (Aug. 1); “Duck Soup” and ”Horsefeathers” (Aug. 8);“Murder On Orient Express” (Aug. 15); Noir double feature “Laura” and “Pickup on South Street” (Aug 22); and “The Big Lebowski” (Aug. 29). 1:30 and 7:15 p.m. Kentucky Theater, 214 E. Main St. www.kentuckytheater.com