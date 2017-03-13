Bingham Greenebaum Doll announces 'generational shift' leadership changes

In what it is describing as a “generational shift,” business law firm Bingham Greenebaum Doll has announced a new leadership structure.

“There is a generational shift taking place in law firms and legal departments all over the world as Baby Boomers retire or begin to transition their practice,” Tobin McClamroch, BGD managing partner, said in a statement. “It is important to begin providing leadership opportunities to the next generation of lawyers so that we capture the institutional knowledge of our more experienced partners before they retire.”

The new department leaders are: William J. Kaiser Jr. and Jeffrey A. McKenzie, corporate service; Philip Sicuso, economic development; John K. Bush and James M. Hinshaw, litigation; and Mark A. Loyd, tax and employee benefits.

BGD also announced the following leaders for specialty areas: Christopher W.D. Jones, private equity, mergers and acquisitions; Raja J. Patil, banking; Brian W. Chellgren, intellectual property; John E. Rhine, mineral; Daniel E. Fisher, health care; D. Bryan Weese, real estate; James R. Irving, bankruptcy and restructuring; Melissa Norman Bork and Briana Clark, business litigation; Andrew Gruber, labor and employment; and J. Mark Grundy and Gregory A. Neibarger, fiduciary litigation.

The firm also announced new office managing partners: Timothy W. Dunn in Lexington; Ben Johnson II in Louisville; and Matthew Price in Indianapolis, Indiana.