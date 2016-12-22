BREAKING: Kentucky Horse Park in running for 2022 FEI World Equestrian Games

Lexington’s Kentucky Horse Park is one of two candidates to host the 2022 FEI World Equestrian Games, the state’s tourism office announced Thursday.

“The Kentucky Horse Park is honored to be selected as a candidate for the 2022 Games,” Laura Prewitt, executive director of the Kentucky Horse Park, said in a statement. “We believe the Kentucky Horse Park is the world’s premier equine tourist destination, and we look forward to exploring the opportunity to host the 2022 Games.”

Kentucky Horse Park hosted the Games in 2010, the first facility outside of Europe to host the global equine event. Samorin, Slovakia, is the other official candidate for the 2022 Games. Early next year FEI officials will visit both sites, and the host cities will be required to complete formal bids and presentations.

"We're excited about the possibility of bringing the Games to Lexington again," Lexington Mayor Jim Gray said. "This is the Horse Capital of the World, and the Games are an opportunity to show everyone just why we deserve that title."

Don Parkinson, secretary of the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, hailed the event and its economic benefits.

"As the proud host of the successful Alltech FEI World Equestrian Games in 2010, the Commonwealth of Kentucky appreciates how important this global event is for the equine and tourism industries,” said Parkinson. “We will now focus on what effect these Games would have on the Commonwealth and our taxpayers.”

The tourism office says the 2010 Games provided more than $200 million in “economic impact” to the Commonwealth.