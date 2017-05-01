BREAKING: Kroger buys naming rights to UK football stadium

The next University of Kentucky Wildcats football home game will be played at Kroger Field, officials said Monday.

The grocery giant will pay about $1.85 million per year for up to a dozen years for the naming rights at the football field formerly known as Commonwealth Stadium.

“This is an unprecedented partnership that pairs two iconic brands – UK and Kroger – whose reach extends throughout the Commonwealth and far beyond our borders,” UK President Eli Capilouto said in a statment.

The agreement includes Kroger, UK and sports marketing firm JMI Sports. UK says trustees must approve the pact, which is scheduled for a vote Tuesday.

If approved, the deal would bring the Kroger name to signs inside and outside the stadium. Other provisions would make Kroger the university’s partner in various community and education programs, including UK Athletics’ nutrition and pharmacy program.

“We look forward to showing what can be accomplished when two iconic brands like UK and Kroger, which have similar values and rich heritage, work together on health and wellness initiatives, community engagement, and enhanced experiences for our customers and fans,” said Calvin Kaufman, president of Kroger’s Louisville Division.