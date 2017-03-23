BREAKING: Red State Taps gutted by early morning fire

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jen Banks Red State Taps fire 1

An early morning blaze gutted Red State Taps, the Georgetown satellite location of the popular Lexington roadside barbecue joint Red State BBQ.

Georgetown Fire Department Chief John Ward said his department was alerted by a call that came in at 5:08 a.m. Thursday. Fire officials declined to say when the fire was struck or any other details, saying an investigation into the cause was ongoing.

Red State Taps recently celebrated a year in it’s Georgetown spot. Owner David Carroll opened the original Georgetown Road location in 2010. A message left with Carroll early Thursday was not immediately returned.

Carroll rented a renovated 3,000-square-foot space for Red State Taps and offered a modified “small bites” menu and a focus on craft beer.

“The people of Georgetown have been absolutely phenomenal and encouraging,” Carroll told Business Lexington in January 2016. “They have really made us feel welcome.”