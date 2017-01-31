BREAKING: State seeking $40M in tax incentives to bring $1.5B Amazon Prime Air hub to Kentucky

Kentucky authorities are pursuing up to $40 million in tax incentives to help Internet shopping and shipping giant Amazon build a $1.49 billion hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority met in a special session Tuesday to give preliminary approval for the incentives under the Kentucky Business Investment program. According to state officials, the plan would bring 2,700 full and part-time jobs to the Commonwealth to work at Amazon Prime Air hub.

“Amazon’s Prime Air hub promises to revolutionize the fulfillment industry worldwide, and Kentucky is excited to partner with them as they embark on this disruptive, transformative and exciting venture,” Gov. Matt Bevin said in a statement. “Kentucky’s ideal location, proven workforce and an already extensive shipping and logistics industry have been the backbone of our relationship with Amazon for nearly 20 years. This new project will pay dividends to both the company and our state, and we are truly grateful for the jobs and economic impact it will bring to the commonwealth.”

The statement said the airport, located in Hebron, Kentucky, will invest $5 million in upgrades for the project and that the airport’s board has approved a 50-year lease.

“As we considered places for the long-term home for our air hub operations, Hebron quickly rose to the top of the list with a large, skilled workforce, centralized location with great connectivity to our nearby fulfillment locations, and an excellent quality of living for employees,” Dave Clark, Amazon senior vice president of worldwide operations, said. “We feel strongly that with these qualities as a place to do business, our investments will support Amazon and customers well into the future.”