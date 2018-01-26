Business Lexington 2018 Book of Lists

Join Business Lexington February 27, 2018 to celebrate the launch of the 2018 Book of Lists. Did your company make the list? Pick up your copy of the Book of Lists and enjoy cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and music while networking in a unique venue, the University of Kentucky Art Museum.

Date & Time:

February 27, 2018

5:30p - 7:30p

Location:

University of Kentucky Art Museum

405 Rose Street

Lexington KY 40506

Free parking available at the university lot on Linden Walk for duration of event.

Sponsored by