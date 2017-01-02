Activewear retailer Fabletics to open in Lexington in 2017

Fabletics, the growing activewear brand co-founded by Kate Hudson in 2013, will be opening 12 new retail locations in 2017, including one in Lexington. Adding to the 18 existing locations that started opening as of Fall of 2015; these new stores will bring the Fabletics retail store count to a total of 30 locations throughout the continental United States.

The first opening will take place in Frisco, Texas in March, followed by Indianapolis, Indiana; Lexington, Kentucky; Schaumburg, Illinois; Boulder, Colorado; and Portland, Oregon in the second quarter of 2017. Beginning in July 2017, additional Fabletics stores are scheduled to open in Scottsdale, Arizona; Cerritos, San Jose, San Francisco and San Diego, California and Paramus, New Jersey.

Fabletics has integrated its member-based program with both online and offline shopping options. While anyone can shop as a guest with Fabletics, the store offers a VIP membership, with added benefits for customers both in store and online. Both traditional customers and members can shop the latest Fabletics collections across both channels, including the brand's performance and lifestyle collections ranging from iconic leggings, sports bras and tops, to active-inspired dresses, loungewear and swimwear capsules.

"Our inspiration for the store was clear and simple – we aimed to bring a hint of the active lifestyle elements that shape our customers' lives inside while keeping the main focus on our amazing product offering and delivering a seamless customer experience. Less is more," said Dustin Netral, senior vice president of operations for Fabletics, in a release on the planned openings. "Ultimately, the store was designed to enhance our overall brand experience, inviting customers in to touch, feel and see the high quality fabrications, latest innovations and newest designs, while making it as easy as possible for them to shop the way they like."