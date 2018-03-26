Ale-8-One introduces new mini bottles

Ale-8-One has introduced a seven-ounce miniature glass bottle of its trademark beverage in local stores, for customers who want a smaller serving size of the popular soda.

The Ale-8 Minis are stocked in select Kroger stores in Ale-8’s core market, which includes the

cities of Lexington, Frankfort, Richmond, Winchester, Owensboro and Elizabethtown, among others. The bottles, which contain 70 calories each, are available in six-packs at the retail price of $3.99.

The ginger citrus soft drink is also still available in its signature long-neck 12-ounce returnable bottles, standard 12-ounce bottles and cans. The beverage company is also celebrating its 92nd year in business this year.

“Our new mini bottles are a nostalgic throwback to the original Ale-8-One, which was bottled in six-and-a-half-ounce bottles from 1926 to 1933, and we are getting a great response from our fans today,” said Ale-8 fourth-generation owner Fielding Rogers, in a release announcing the new bottle size.

“An Ale-8 Mini is ideal for portion control and offers our customers new and convenient ways to savor Ale-8 – whether as a quick refreshing beverage or part of a celebration. Mixing a great cocktail is now even easier by simply combining one Ale-8 Mini bottle with a shot of bourbon,” added Chris Doyle, brand director.

For more information, check online at the company's website, http://www.ale8one.com.