Ale-8-One Unveils First New Flavor in 92 Years

Ale-8-One, Winchester-based makers of Kentucky’s iconic ginger-flavored soft drink, has introduced its first new flavor in the company’s 92-year history.

Cherry Ale-8 will debut this weekend, beginning April 13, in five convenience store locations around Winchester and the Red River Gorge area. Fans can follow Ale-8-One’s social media pages for locations, dates and times.

The company plans to stock more Cherry Ale-8 in soda fountain machines by late spring, as well as offer single-serve bottles and six-packs in select convenience, retail and grocery stores in Lexington, Frankfort, Richmond, Winchester, Bowing Green, Owensboro and Elizabethtown, among others. Cherry Ale-8 will also be available through the company’s website.

Ale-8 representatives say they have worked for several years and experimented with dozens of formulations to prepare its new offering for market. Cherry Ale-8 is made with real cherries in addition to the secret family recipe that has made Ale-8 such a favorite for decades, and contains no artificial colors or sweetener, according to the company.

“As a fourth-generation family owned company, we have to be confident that any new flavor is ‘Wainscott Worthy’ before we offer it to our fans,” said Fielding Rogers, Ale-8 owner and great-great nephew of company founder G.L. Wainscott. “Uncle Lee had notoriously high standards, and we feel sure he would be proud of what we have created with Cherry Ale-8.”