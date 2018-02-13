Allegiant Announces New Nonstop Flight from Lexington

Allegiant Air and Blue Grass Airport announced Feb. 13 that the carrier will introduce nonstop service between Lexington and Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Florida, beginning June 7.

The seasonal flights will operate twice weekly from Blue Grass Airport (LEX) to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS). With this addition, Allegiant now offers nonstop service to eight cities from Lexington, including to Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Fort Myers/Punta Gorda, Florida; as well as Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia / Hilton Head, South Carolina.

“This is fantastic news for central Kentucky," said Eric Frankl, executive director of Blue Grass Airport. "Our region has so many travelers who enjoy the beauty of Destin / Ft. Walton Beach, and we know they will be thrilled to have this low-cost access to the region."