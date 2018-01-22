Alltech Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. to bring Pearse Irish Whiskey to U.S. in February

Alltech Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. is set to introduce all four expressions of Pearse Irish Whiskey to the U.S. market beginning in February, imported by Alltech’s U.S. operations.

The Pearse The Original and Pearse Distiller’s Choice varieties contain whiskey distilled by the stills at Pearse Lyons Distillery at St. James in Dublin, Ireland. Also included in the lineup are Pearse Founder’s Choice, a 12-year-old single malt Irish Whiskey, and Pearse Cooper’s Select, a malt Irish Whiskey finished in first-fill sherry barrels. All four varieties register at 84 proof, or 42 percent ABV.

× 1 of 2 Expand The full lineup from Pearse Lyons Distillery at St. James: Pearse The Original, Pearse Distiller’s Choice, Pearse Cooper’s Select and Pearse Founder’s Choice × 2 of 2 Expand Pearse and Deirdre Lyons, founders of Pearse Lyons Distillery Prev Next

“Having worked on this project for a long time, I am excited to have these whiskeys available at home,” said Mark Coffman, master distiller at Alltech Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co., who worked on the original blending of the brands with Alltech’s Irish brewers and distillers.

“Our goal was to make sure that each has a unique personality but delivers notes that accentuate the single malt recipe coming from Pearse Lyons Distillery,” Coffman said.

Pearse Irish Whiskey will be available for sample and sale at Town Branch Distillery in Lexington, Kentucky, in February and in other major markets soon afterward. Tasting events and future launch dates will be posted on the events page at www.TownBranchBourbon.com.