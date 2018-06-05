Amazon Lexington Hiring for 600 Open Positions

Amazon is hiring for 600 full-time, permanent positions for its fulfillment operations in Lexington during a job fair. The Summer Open House Hiring Event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 9, at 172 Trade Street in Lexington, and online at www.amazon.com/lexingtonjobs. Shift schedules and responsibilities vary.

All candidates will be able to tour the fulfillment center, and are encouraged to dress comfortably for the event, including closed-toe, flat heeled shoes, no loose or dangling jewelry or accessories, and hair longer than shoulder length tied up.

New employees will join the more than 125,000 regular, full-time employees at Amazon’s more than 100 fulfillment centers across North America to help pick, pack and ship customer orders.