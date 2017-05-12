Apple pledges $200M for Corning's Harrodsburg facility

× Expand Photo provided Corning Harrodsburg

Harrodsburg’s Corning glass facility will get an infusion of $200 million for upgrades and to foster innovation, courtesy of computer giant Apple Inc.

Apple – which partners with Corning Inc. to produce its Gorilla Glass used in smartphones and other devices – said Friday that the money is part of the company’s Advanced Manufacturing Fund, which aims to push American manufacturing forward. The company said it has been working with Corning for a decade as high-technology in glass manufacturing has grown in importance for many devices.

“This partnership started 10 years ago with the very first iPhone, and today every customer that buys an iPhone or iPad anywhere in the world touches glass that was developed in America,” Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, said in a statement. “We’re extremely proud of our collaboration over the years and we are investing further with Corning [which] has such a rich legacy of innovative manufacturing practices.”

Apple said it plans to spend $1 billion in U.S. from the manufacturing fund. It said it’s partnership with Corning since 2007 has produced 1,000 U.S. jobs including 400 at the Corning facility in Harrodsburg.

“Corning’s longstanding relationship with Apple has not only led to significant glass innovations that have enabled new capabilities for consumers, it has also helped create nearly 1,000 American jobs and allowed us to continue growing and expanding in the US,” said Wendell Weeks, Corning’s chairman, chief executive officer and president. “This investment will ensure our plant in Harrodsburg remains a global center of excellence for glass technology.”