Who's Who for April 2018

New Hires & Promotions

Traditional Bank has announced Kristin Disponette as its new director of advertising, and Tiffany Pickett as digital marketing officer.

Architecture, design and planning firm Lord Aeck Sargent recently promoted 15 of its members, including Elisabeth Hunt, AIA, NCARB, LEED Green Associate, based out of the Lexington office.

Refined Social Events owner Melody Rodgers has announced the hiring of Jen Guiler, event and wedding planner; Bailey Salmon: associate event designer and stylist; Kathryn Dunlap, associate event designer and planner; and Amy Chesney, brand and marketing manager.

Omni Architects has announced the addition of Libby Lamb and Shelby Hilliard to its design team.

Traditional Bank has recently named Nicole Ware and Patrick Towles as business development associates.

Jeff Stringer, a longtime University of Kentucky professor who is well-known by members of Kentucky’s forest industries, has been named chair of the University of Kentucky Department of Forestry and Natural Resources, subject to board of trustees’ approval.

The Kentucky Association for Economic Development (KAED), the Commonwealth’s forum of professionals dedicated to the acceleration of economic development in Kentucky, announces the selection of Jamie Nieves as director of partnership services.

Kudos

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Lexington Executive Director Melynda Jamison was recently named Program Director of the Year by Kappa Alpha Theta, the National CASA organization’s foremost philanthropy partner.

Whisky Magazine has named Buffalo Trace Distillery its 2018 Icons of Whisky America Distiller of the Year, and named its visitor center manager, Matt Higgins, Visitor Attraction Manager of the Year.