Awesome Inc. opens 'bootcamp' enrollment for would-be coders

Awesome Inc. is now recruiting students for the third round of its 12-week “bootcamp” in computer web design and coding, scheduled to begin this fall.

The intensive, full-time training program, to be held from September 18 through December 7, is designed to give participants a jumpstart on the coding skills required for high-demand web development careers in the Bluegrass. At the same time, the program hopes to generate the knowledgeable workforce needed to support and attract new high-tech start-ups across the region.

“One of Lexington’s fastest-growing career opportunities doesn’t involve horses, healthcare, or manufacturing,” said Nick Such, director of Awesome Inc. U. "Lexington now has a way of entering a lucrative long-term new career at a fraction of the investment in time and cost from ‘going back to school.’”

Previous tech experience or training is not required to participate in the program, which is designed to impart all the skills required for the job of a junior-level software developer. Awesome Inc.’s first session of the bootcamp training was held last year, and the inaugural class included a lawyer, a factory worker and a coffee shop owner.

And as a result of close cooperation with Commerce Lexington and several area employers, graduates of the bootcamp will also gain job placement assistance to help them land a starting position in web development within the Bluegrass region. According to Awesome Inc., roughly 3,500 coding jobs are currently going unfilled in Kentucky, with an estimated starting salary in the range of $40,000 per year for most beginning coders.

The demand for computer skills in Lexington is growing, and it is not just limited to tech start-ups, said Gina Greathouse, executive vice president, economic development, for Commerce Lexington. Local companies in a variety of industries, ranging from retail to health care, have been seeking out more computer-savvy local talent to help them stay competitive.

"Tech jobs are what we need in Lexington," said Gina Greathouse, "Training people [in web development] fulfills a need that we hear of from all kinds of companies."

The tuition cost for the Awesome Inc. bootcamp is $11,500, with partial scholarships available for women, minorities and veterans.

The deadline for applications for the fall 2017 bootcamp session is July 14. In addition, an informational lunch session will be held for prospective students on May 31. For more information on the Awesome Inc. web development bootcamp, check online at www.awesomeincu.com/bootcamp/