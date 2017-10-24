Babalu Tapas & Tacos debuts at The Summit

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

With an official ribbon cutting and a dazzling display of sparklers, Babalu Tapas & Tacos celebrated its grand opening at The Summit at Fritz Farm on Monday. This is the first Kentucky location and the ninth location overall for the Jackson, Mississippi-founded restaurant company.

Babalu is an upscale Latin-inspired concept named after the signature song of Desi Arnaz’s character Ricky Ricardo in the television comedy series “I Love Lucy.”

The restaurant’s 4,725-square-foot Lexington location features an open kitchen with chef’s table seating. Large, rolling garage doors open to the outside and offer access to a covered corner patio flanked by an indoor/outdoor bar.

“Our Lexington Babalu is in a prime corner spot at the Summit and includes a wraparound patio that will fit in perfectly with the outdoor lifestyle shopping center concept. This restaurant will also seat more guests than any other Babalu location,” said Stan Stout, chief operating officer of Eat Here Brands. “We’re excited to be in a city that’s experiencing such growth in the dining scene.”

Visit eatbabalu.com for hours and information.