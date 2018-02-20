Baptist Health Lexington named as Cardiovascular Center of Excellence by AHA

× Expand Courtesy Baptist Health

Baptist Health Lexington has received the American Heart Association's (AHA) Cardiovascular Center of Excellence accreditation, becoming the second hospital in the country and the first hospital in Kentucky to earn the designation.

AHA developed the new accreditation in collaboration with the American College of Cardiology (ACC). Hospitals recognized as Cardiovascular Centers of Excellence must meet or exceed standards established using multidisciplinary treatment models for cardiovascular patients, including 24/7 cardiovascular services, comprehensive staff training, strong internal and external systems of care approach to delivery services and extensive community outreach.

The American Heart Association’s accreditation team reviewed the hospital’s policies, procedures and operations to ensure appropriate diagnosis, treatment and education protocols were in place and executed for the cardiovascular patients. The facility also had to demonstrate efforts in enhancing community awareness on the importance of cardiovascular health.

“Baptist Health Lexington is thoroughly committed to providing our patients the highest quality cardiovascular care centered in current scientific research,” said William G. Sisson, president, in a release announcing the accreditation. “The American Heart Association’s Cardiovascular Center of Excellence Accreditation has highlighted our accomplishments and is recognition of our commitment to continually work to improve the overall multidisciplinary treatment and care for our patients.”

For more information on the American Heart Association & American College of Cardiology’s cardiac accreditation programs, visit www.heart.org/cardiacaccreditation or www.cardiacaccreditation.org.