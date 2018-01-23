Winners announced for 14th Annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky Awards

Valvoline Inc., shown here during the dedication of the company's new world headquarters in Lexington last May, is among the winners of the 2018 Best Places to Work in Kentucky. Rankings will be released in April.
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM) have released the names of the 100 companies (in alphabetical order) that made the 14th Annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky list. The winner rankings will be announced at an awards dinner on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Heritage Hall in the Lexington Convention Center.
Winners from across the state were selected across three size categories: small companies of 15-149 U.S. employees, medium companies of 150-499 U.S. employees and large companies consisting of more than 500 U.S. employees. The selection process, managed by Best Companies Group, is based on an assessment of the company’s employee policies and procedures and the results of an internal employee survey of Kentucky-based employees only.
The competition is a multi-year initiative designed to motivate companies in the Commonwealth to focus, measure and move their workplace environments toward excellence.
For more details about Best Places to Work in Kentucky, visit www.bestplacestoworkky.com.
2018 Best Places to Work in Kentucky Winners
(in alphabetical order by size category)
SMALL BUSINESSES
Advanced Payroll Systems
Alpha Business Acquisitions
AMR Management Services
Apex Engineering, PLLC
ARGI Financial Group
Associations International
Bim Group
Blue Grass Airport
Budget For The People
Composable Systems
Connected Nation, Inc.
Delta Dental of Kentucky
Diversified Automation Inc
Edwards Moving & Rigging
Extell Financial Services, Inc.
Fahe
Fooji
Integrity IT
Kingdom Trust
Lexington Habitat for Humanity, Inc.
Marine Solutions, Inc.
Massage Envy-Lexington
McGregor & Associates, Inc.
Medical Center Jewish Southwest
Metro United Way
Middleton Reutlinger
NetGain Technologies Inc.
Peel & Holland
People Plus, Inc
SIS, LLC
STOBER Drives, Inc.
Strategic Marketing Services
Town & Country Bank and Trust Co.
Tri-Arrows Aluminum Incorporated
Unified Trust Company
Venminder, Inc.
Verbal Behavior Consulting Inc
Ward, Hocker & Thornton, PLLC
Wolf Steel USA
MEDIUM BUSINESSES
Air Hydro Power
Associates in Pediatric Therapy LLC
Balluff, Inc.
Blue & Co., LLC
Bottom Line Systems
Bourbon Community Hospital
Brooksource
Columbia Gas of Kentucky
Dean Dorton
Flaget Memorial Hospital,
KentuckyOne Health
Forcht Bank
Harrison Memorial Hospital
Harshaw Trane
Heritage Bank USA, Inc.
Houchens Insurance Group
Independence Bank
ISCO Industries, Inc.
Kentucky Bank
L&N Federal Credit Union
Louisville Tile Distributors
MCM CPAs & Advisors
Musselman Hotels
Park Community Credit Union
PBI Bank
Plumbers Supply Co.
University of Kentucky Federal Credit Union
US WorldMeds
WDRB Media
Winterwood, Inc.
LARGE BUSINESSES
Aerotek
Appriss
AssuredPartners
Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc.
Central Bank & Trust Co.
Comcast Cable
Corning Incorporated
Crowe Horwath LLP
CSI
Edward Jones
Envoy Mortgage, Ltd
Farm Credit Mid-America
Frankfort Regional Medical Center
Galen College of Nursing
Genentech
Hilliard Lyons
Hosparus Health
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.
KORT
Long John Silver's, LLC
Neustar
Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital
Our Lady of Peace, KentuckyOne Health
Papa John's Corporate
Republic Bank
Rockcastle Regional Hospital and Respiratory Care Center
Senture, LLC
Stock Yards Bank and Trust Co.
The Sullivan University System
Total Quality Logistics
Valvoline Inc.
WellCare of Kentucky, Inc.