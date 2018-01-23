Winners announced for 14th Annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky Awards

× Expand Valvoline Inc., shown here during the dedication of the company's new world headquarters in Lexington last May, is among the winners of the 2018 Best Places to Work in Kentucky. Rankings will be released in April.

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM) have released the names of the 100 companies (in alphabetical order) that made the 14th Annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky list. The winner rankings will be announced at an awards dinner on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Heritage Hall in the Lexington Convention Center.

Winners from across the state were selected across three size categories: small companies of 15-149 U.S. employees, medium companies of 150-499 U.S. employees and large companies consisting of more than 500 U.S. employees. The selection process, managed by Best Companies Group, is based on an assessment of the company’s employee policies and procedures and the results of an internal employee survey of Kentucky-based employees only.

The competition is a multi-year initiative designed to motivate companies in the Commonwealth to focus, measure and move their workplace environments toward excellence.

For more details about Best Places to Work in Kentucky, visit www.bestplacestoworkky.com.

2018 Best Places to Work in Kentucky Winners

(in alphabetical order by size category)

SMALL BUSINESSES

Advanced Payroll Systems

Alpha Business Acquisitions

AMR Management Services

Apex Engineering, PLLC

ARGI Financial Group

Associations International

Bim Group

Blue Grass Airport

Budget For The People

Composable Systems

Connected Nation, Inc.

Delta Dental of Kentucky

Diversified Automation Inc

Edwards Moving & Rigging

Extell Financial Services, Inc.

Fahe

Fooji

Integrity IT

Kingdom Trust

Lexington Habitat for Humanity, Inc.

Marine Solutions, Inc.

Massage Envy-Lexington

McGregor & Associates, Inc.

Medical Center Jewish Southwest

Metro United Way

Middleton Reutlinger

NetGain Technologies Inc.

Peel & Holland

People Plus, Inc

SIS, LLC

STOBER Drives, Inc.

Strategic Marketing Services

Town & Country Bank and Trust Co.

Tri-Arrows Aluminum Incorporated

Unified Trust Company

Venminder, Inc.

Verbal Behavior Consulting Inc

Ward, Hocker & Thornton, PLLC

Wolf Steel USA

MEDIUM BUSINESSES

Air Hydro Power

Associates in Pediatric Therapy LLC

Balluff, Inc.

Blue & Co., LLC

Bottom Line Systems

Bourbon Community Hospital

Brooksource

Columbia Gas of Kentucky

Dean Dorton

Flaget Memorial Hospital,

KentuckyOne Health

Forcht Bank

Harrison Memorial Hospital

Harshaw Trane

Heritage Bank USA, Inc.

Houchens Insurance Group

Independence Bank

ISCO Industries, Inc.

Kentucky Bank

L&N Federal Credit Union

Louisville Tile Distributors

MCM CPAs & Advisors

Musselman Hotels

Park Community Credit Union

PBI Bank

Plumbers Supply Co.

University of Kentucky Federal Credit Union

US WorldMeds

WDRB Media

Winterwood, Inc.

LARGE BUSINESSES

Aerotek

Appriss

AssuredPartners

Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc.

Central Bank & Trust Co.

Comcast Cable

Corning Incorporated

Crowe Horwath LLP

CSI

Edward Jones

Envoy Mortgage, Ltd

Farm Credit Mid-America

Frankfort Regional Medical Center

Galen College of Nursing

Genentech

Hilliard Lyons

Hosparus Health

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

KORT

Long John Silver's, LLC

Neustar

Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital

Our Lady of Peace, KentuckyOne Health

Papa John's Corporate

Republic Bank

Rockcastle Regional Hospital and Respiratory Care Center

Senture, LLC

Stock Yards Bank and Trust Co.

The Sullivan University System

Total Quality Logistics

Valvoline Inc.

WellCare of Kentucky, Inc.