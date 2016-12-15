Bevin taps Louisville businessman Gill to lead state's economic development

Terry Gill Jr., a Louisville-based businessman, has been tapped to lead the state’s economic development efforts.

Gov. Matt Bevin’s selection of Gill as secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development ends a more than year-long vacancy in the post, which is tasked with boosting jobs and capital investments in the Commonwealth.

“Terry brings integrity, business competence and a passion for economic development that will foster a stronger environment for job creation in every region of Kentucky,” Bevin said in a statement announcing the appointment.

Gill, a graduate of the University of Kentucky, has been involved in a number businesses, according to Bevin’s office. Gill’s most recent work was as president of the marketing firm OneTouchPoint.

“This is an exciting time and I'm anxious to get to work assisting our existing business community with the resources and assistance needed to continue their growth plans while attracting new high-growth companies to Kentucky.”