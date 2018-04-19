Bloodline Products Builds Family Legacy by Crafting Racing Silks

× Expand Bloodline Products, based in Lexington and Atlanta, makes jockey uniforms, silks, helmet covers, banners, saddle towels and a variety of custom-branded apparel and gifts. / Photo by Bill Straus

Adiclere Evans is the third generation of women in her family in the business of supplying racing silks, jockey uniforms and other supplies for the Thoroughbred-racing industry. As owner of the business, she’s building on a legacy her mother and grandmother nurtured for more than three decades.

Aptly named Bloodline Products, an earlier incarnation of the business was founded in 1992 by Evans’ late grandmother, Patricia Headley Green, whose father, Hal Price Headley, was one of the founders of Keeneland Racecourse. Originally known as Silks Unlimited, the business was located in the West Jefferson building at the corner of Jefferson and W. Second streets, and operated by Green for 20 years before she passed it down to her daughter, Adele Headley Green. Silks Unlimited closed it’s doors in 2014. Continuing the tradition, with a modern twist and new products, Evans then started Bloodline Products as an online enterprise.

“A lot of our clients are some of the largest and most famous farms, and we continue servicing the same clients that we’ve serviced for 35 years,” Evans said. “We’ve dressed winners from the Derby, the Oaks, the Breeders’ Cup— all of the major races.”

With local, statewide, nationwide and international clients, the company’s offerings include custom jockey silks, jockey pants, helmet covers, banners, saddle towels, pillows, miniature silks and horse blinkers, and a variety of custom-branded apparel and gifts.

Bloodline Products’ silks hang on display in the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in Saratoga, New York, and as décor in several commercial businesses. Seamstresses’ work and materials are stored in both Lexington and in the Atlanta area, and Evans divides her time between the cities.

With her mother in Lexington serving as her trusted consultant, Evans said in a typical day she might take clients’ calls, order materials and fabrics, and otherwise run the business. There is no sales staff, as all orders are placed online.

Due to strict height and weight requirements for jockeys, racing uniforms are always made in the same size, Evans said. Racing “silks” can be made of satin, taffeta or aerodynamic Lycra fabric. The silks’ distinctive, colorful designs are most often established by horse owners, but sometimes her company has a hand in helping to create new designs.

“We love helping clients come up with designs that are special to them,” Evans said.

One client’s design consisted of four hoops on the jockey’s sleeve to honor each of the owner’s brothers, for example.

According to Green, family ties to central Kentucky’s horse business that span more than a century, coupled with her daughter’s business acumen and ability to honor tradition while embracing technology, are what help keep Bloodline Products vital. In fact, it was Evans who first suggested that Silks Unlimited launch its own website years ago.

Evans follows Thoroughbred racing closely and is always proud to see jockeys wearing her silks in the winner’s circle. Sometimes clients even send her photos, she said. She currently has her eyes on tackling even bigger projects, such providing all of the uniforms for a large race. Given her drive and her track record, it’s a goal Evans seems poised to achieve.

Said Green: “She’s very energetic, very modern and the perfect person to grow the company.”