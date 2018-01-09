Blue Grass Airport offers new mobile app to pay for parking

Blue Grass Airport has rolled out a new phone app to make it easier for patrons to pay for airport parking.

The airport and its parking concessionaire, Republic Parking, have partnered to offer passengers use of the mobile app Arrivio, which allows passengers to scan a QR code at the parking lot entrance and again at the exit gate. Upon exiting, the parking fee is applied to the customer’s credit card and a receipt is provided by e-mail.

“We are excited to offer this convenience to our travelers,” said Eric Frankl, executive director at Blue Grass Airport. “Our passengers are focused on their travel experience and want parking to be simple. This new app will allow passengers to park and pay via their mobile phone and then quickly leave the airport to return home.”

The app is available for both Apple and Android users and can be downloaded through app stores or online at arriv.io prior to entering the parking area. Users must set up an account with a registered credit card to use the service, which will be available in Blue Grass Airport’s short-term, long-term and Park & Shuttle lots.

In addition to the regular parking rates, a transaction fee of $1.25 per visit will be charged for using the app service.

The airport will continue to offer its current parking payment services, including cashiers and credit card machines, in addition to the new app service. Parking rates will also remain the same, at $14 per day for short-term parking, $10 per day for long-term parking, and $7 per day for the Park & Shuttle lots.