BREAKING: Lexmark International CEO Reeder resigns

Lexmark International, Lexington’s iconic maker of printers and a key economic engine here for decades, announced Wednesday morning that its new CEO, David Reeder, has resigned.

“All of the Lexmark family want to thank David Reeder for his impressive efforts as CEO of the company, and as CFO as well,” Mickey Kantor, chairman of the Lexmark Board of Directors, said in a statement. “We wish him and his family the best in the future.”

Reeder was hired as CFO in 2015. He became CEO after the company was sold last year to a Chinese-based consortium.

The news release said Reeder left for “personal reasons” and that a search for a new leader was commencing.

The company said Brock Saladin, senior vice president and chief revenue officer, and Allen Waugerman, senior vice president and chief technology officer, would lead the company in the interim.

