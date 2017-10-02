Bullhorn Creative Achieves Certified B Corp Status

Lexington-based branding agency Bullhorn Creative is now a Certified B Corporation. The achievement places Bullhorn among a group of just five B Corps in Kentucky, and the first marketing agency in the state to achieve that distinction.

B Corps are verified by the nonprofit B Lab to meet rigorous standards of accountability and transparency with regard to social and environmental performance.

Bullhorn also recently received a Green Initiative Award from Commerce Lexington Inc. through its Salute to Small Business Award program.

“The process for us was pretty intense,” founding partner Brad Flowers said of Bullhorn becoming a certified B Corp company.

The first step involved completing an online assessment comprised of a few hundred questions.

“That doesn't sound like much, but most of the questions have several parts,” Flowers said. “For example, it might ask about goals for reducing energy consumption. You have to upload the goals and screenshots of where you view your consumption. So, a simple question can have multiple parts that all require organization.”

Flowers said the process took more than six weeks to complete.

“After we finished the assessment we went through about 70 questions with one of the B Lab employees,” Flower said. “That required additional changes and documentation.”

Bullhorn was recognized for its substantial pro bono work for local and national nonprofits, as well as for cultivating a culture of sustainability with regard to its ongoing operations, including in the recent renovation of its office building at 109 E. Loudon Ave.

Said Flowers: “The great thing is that now we have a clearer road ahead on what we can continue to improve.”

Visit bullhorncreative.com for more information.