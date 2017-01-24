California Chrome earns Horse of the Year honors for the second time

California Chrome was named Horse of the Year at the 46th Annual Eclipse Awards, making him only the second horse in history to win the honor in non-consecutive years.

Owned by California Chrome LLC of Perry Martin and Taylor Made Farm, and trained by Art Sherman, California Chrome earned 202 first-place votes for the award, which was announced over the weekend by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, the Daily Racing Form and the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters.

California Chrome, who was also named the unanimous winner of the Older Dirt Male award, won 7 of 8 starts in 2016, including victories in the $10 million Dubai World Cup and the TVG Pacific Classic. He is also the all-time leading North American money earner, with $14,502,650.

California Chrome’s racing finale is scheduled to come at Saturday’s $12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) at Gulfstream Park. Afterward, he will take up residence in Central Kentucky at Taylor Made Farm to begin his stud career.

“This horse is getting better and better. I’d love to have another year,” said trainer Sherman in an announcement posted on Taylor Made’s website. “It’s kinda sad. He’s a once-in-a-lifetime horse. It’s been a hell of a ride. I watched his work on Saturday (Jan. 21) and said, ‘Give me one more year, please.’ ”

The only other horse to win the Horse of the Year accolade in non-consecutive years was John Henry, in 1981 and 1984.