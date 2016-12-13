Central Bank extends its contract as Official Bank of UK Athletics

Central Bank, in collaboration with JMI Sports, has extended its contract as the Official Bank of University of Kentucky Athletics.

The contract extension until 2030 will total $18.1 million, according to the bank. In addition to this designation, Central Bank has expanded its commitments to UK HealthCare and the Gatton College of Business and Economics for $7 million, and it has partnered with the University of Kentucky Alumni Association to offer an affinity credit card to UK alumni in early 2017.

“As a local bank, extending this long-standing relationship underscores our support of academics,healthcare and athletics and the opportunities this partnership creates for the community,” said Luther Deaton, Central Bank chairman, president and CEO, in a release announcing the contract extension. “We will continue to make these three areas a priority in our community outreach, and this partnership is another way to support that objective.”

Previously, the University of Kentucky had announced a $7 million combined gift commitment from Central Bank Vice Chairman and UK graduate, Joan D. Kincaid, and Central Bank for two separate campus improvement projects. The gift is funding the new Kincaid Auditorium in the Gatton College of Business & Economics building and an additional project that is yet to be determined in the Albert B. Chandler Hospital.