CentrePointe project name changed to City Center

The downtown CentrePointe mixed-use project currently under construction has changed its name to City Center, and its two hotels will be branded as the Lexington Marriott City Center and the Residence Inn Lexington City Center, developer Dudley Webb announced.

× Expand CentrePointe rendering

The hotels will feature 328 guest rooms and suites, along with dining and meeting space, a large health club, a rooftop bar and pool and more than 700 parking spaces under the development. A 10,000-square-foot Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse will be located adjacent to the hotels. The ground level of the project will include a Starbucks location along with retail shops, and a restaurant yet be announced by Greer Companies will open on the corner of Main and Upper streets.

Construction has progressed steadily on the 12-story, 200,000-square-foot office tower, which will be known as City Center. The building will include nine stories of office space, with the three upper floors reserved for residences as The Penthouses at City Center.

The project, which is expected to cost more than $200 million when completed next year, is a joint venture of Greer Companies, The Webb Companies and the Rosenberg family, all of which are Lexington-based.