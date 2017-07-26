Commerce Lexington announces category winners in annual Salute to Small Business Awards

Local advertising and marketing agency, Bullhorn Creative, was named Commerce Lexington's Green Initiative Award winner for 2017. Photo by Sarah Jane Sanders
In preparation for the announcement of its Small Business of the Year award winner at the end of August, Commerce Lexington Inc. has named the category winners for its annual Salute to Small Business Awards.
Organizations that earned this year’s category award recognitions include:
GreenBox, Business Success Award
Bullhorn Creative, Green Initiative Award
Junior Achievement of the Bluegrass, Innovation Award
Omni Architects, Legacy Award
Synergy Coach, Minority Business Award
Children’s Advocacy Center of the Bluegrass, Nonprofit Award
Lexington History Museum, Phoenix Award
Impressions Marketing & Events, Young Entrepreneur Award
The Small Business of the Year, which will be selected from the category winners, will be announced at the annual Salute to Small Business Awards luncheon, presented by Forcht Bank, on Thursday, August 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Keeneland Entertainment Center. The winner of the Small Business of the Year award has the opportunity to be submitted for state and national recognition through the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The cost to attend the awards luncheon in $50 for Commerce Lexington members, or $60 for nonmembers. Those interested in attending can register by e-mail to rsvp@CommerceLexington.com or visit the website www.CommerceLexington.com.