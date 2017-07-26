Commerce Lexington announces category winners in annual Salute to Small Business Awards

× Expand Local advertising and marketing agency, Bullhorn Creative, was named Commerce Lexington's Green Initiative Award winner for 2017. Photo by Sarah Jane Sanders

In preparation for the announcement of its Small Business of the Year award winner at the end of August, Commerce Lexington Inc. has named the category winners for its annual Salute to Small Business Awards.

Organizations that earned this year’s category award recognitions include:

GreenBox, Business Success Award

Bullhorn Creative, Green Initiative Award

Junior Achievement of the Bluegrass, Innovation Award

Omni Architects, Legacy Award

Synergy Coach, Minority Business Award

Children’s Advocacy Center of the Bluegrass, Nonprofit Award

Lexington History Museum, Phoenix Award

Impressions Marketing & Events, Young Entrepreneur Award

The Small Business of the Year, which will be selected from the category winners, will be announced at the annual Salute to Small Business Awards luncheon, presented by Forcht Bank, on Thursday, August 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Keeneland Entertainment Center. The winner of the Small Business of the Year award has the opportunity to be submitted for state and national recognition through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The cost to attend the awards luncheon in $50 for Commerce Lexington members, or $60 for nonmembers. Those interested in attending can register by e-mail to rsvp@CommerceLexington.com or visit the website www.CommerceLexington.com.