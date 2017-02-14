Commerce Lexington organizes 2017 trip to South Africa

Commerce Lexington has announced that the destination for its 2017 international trip will be South Africa.

The 10-day trip, which is open to members of Commerce Lexington and the general public, will take place from August 31 to September 9. The trip will include visits to Johannesburg and Capetown, along with a safari in Pilanesberg National Park.

“We are so excited to continue this group travel opportunity for our members and others,” said Lynda Bebrowsky, Commerce Lexington’s executive vice president of membership and engagement, in a release announcing the trip. “We have found that many people enjoy traveling with those they know, through an organization they trust, to experience unique destinations at an affordable price.”

The cost for the trip, which will depart from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport, is $4,899 per person for Commerce Lexington members or $4,999 per person for non-members, based on double occupancy. The price includes hotels, some meals and airfare from Cincinnati, Ohio, with an optional add-on visit to Victoria Falls for an additional $1,149.

Previous Commerce Lexington trips have led groups to China, Cuba, Vietnam and Cambodia, Dubai, Croatia and Sicily. More information about the itinerary for the planned South Africa trip is available online at www.commercelexington.com/south-africa-2017.html.

In additional, an informational meeting on the trip will be held Thursday, February 23, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Commerce Lexington Inc.’s first floor conference room (330 East Main Street). Those interested in attending the meeting should RSVP to Katie Hardwick at (859) 226-1608 or khardwick@commercelexington.com.