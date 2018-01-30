Outstanding Local Leaders and Volunteers Recognized During Annual Dinner

Commerce Lexington recognized several community leaders and volunteers during its annual dinner, held in The Lexington Convention Center's Bluegrass Ballroom on January 25.

Ambassador of the Year Award: Mark Wiemer, WesBanco

Commerce Lexington’s Ambassador Committee is a key connection between the staff and the member businesses, ensuring that they are getting the most out their membership. Mark Wiemer has gone above and beyond, as he takes the time to personally visit with members and help them engage. He regularly attends ribbon cuttings and is an all-around quality representative of Commerce Lexington Inc.

Volunteer of the Year Award: Dave Sevigny, Volta, Inc.

Dave Sevigny has been involved in Commerce Lexington’s Business Owners Advisory Boards, known as BOAB, since 2002, and has served as chair of the program since 2008. BOAB groups act as a board of directors for business owners, assisting in problem-solving through discussion with members of the group. He has been a strong advocate for this initiative for many years, always eager to speak about the program and help members get connected to the right group.

Public Policy Advocate of the Year Award: Recognizing UK President Dr. Eli Capilouto, Mayor Jim Gray and Darby Turner for their roles in the recent negotiated land swap deal between the City and UK

The Public Policy Advocate of the Year Award honors individuals and organizations that have made a lasting impact on public policy in a priority area for the business community. One policy challenge for economic development has been available land in order to continue to attract businesses. Through the leadership of Darby Turner, Mayor Jim Gray, and representatives of the University of Kentucky, the community came together in support of a land exchange that benefitted everyone.

Leadership Lexington Distinguished Leader Award: Steven Stadler, Fayette County Attorney’s Office

Steven Stadler was instrumental in his group project that helped engage Lexingtonians in the On The Table community-wide conversations in partnership with the Blue Grass Community Foundation and Imagine Lexington. The group recruited people to participate, raised funds, organized a kickoff event at Keeneland with nearly 300 people, and was part of subsequent conversations throughout the city.

Leadership Lexington Youth Program Distinguished Leader Award: Zion Walker, Carter G. Woodson Academy

The Leadership Lexington Youth Distinguished Leader Award recognizes the class member who demonstrates strong principles and dedication to the concept of community service. Zion Walker is a senior and student body president at Carter G. Woodson Academy. He is a member of the Black Men Working (BMW) Academy and plays in the Henry Clay marching band. He enjoys studying cardiology and mentoring others in his free time. He plans to attend Hampton University as a Biology Pre-Med major and will work toward becoming a pediatric cardiologist.

W.T. Young Lifetime Achievement Award: Jim Host

Jim Host has had a profound impact on Lexington and the Commonwealth of Kentucky over his lifetime as a successful businessman, committed public servant and visionary leader. Mr. Host served as Chairman of the Board for the Greater Lexington Chamber of Commerce in 1984, a year that saw strong growth and visibility for the organization. He has received numerous distinguished honors and awards, and today serves as a member of the Executive Committee of the Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) Initiative.