Cornett names Christy Hiler as agency president

Lexington-based advertising agency Cornett has announced the promotion of Christy Hiler to agency president.

Kip Cornett, the founder and CEO, announced the move, praising Hiler’s hard work and growth through the years.

“She’s been at the forefront of our dramatic growth internally and externally for the past five years,” Cornett said in a statment. “Her shaping and grasp of our culture along with a passion for our client’s success is what makes her the perfect fit for driving Cornett today and in the future.”

Hiler, who began working at Cornett as a high school intern, has been with the company for 15 years. According to the company, Hiler will be in charge of daily operations while Kip Cornett will continue to be involved in all of the agency’s work.

“Kip and I have always worked closely and have the same values in regards to our clients and our people,” Hiler said. “I very much look forward to this new role and continuing the amazing story of Cornett.”

Founded in 1984, the company says it expanded its staff to 65 people in Lexington during 2016 and earned more than $20 million in annual gross billings.