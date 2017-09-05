Denyo Manufacturing plans $8.6 million expansion, 90 new jobs in Danville

× Expand Courtesy Denham-Blythe Co.

Denyo Manufacturing Corporation (DMC) announced plans for an $8.6 million expansion to its facilities and operations in Danville, Kentucky. The project, with an estimated total cost of $8,676,000, will include the construction of an additional building and purchase of new equipment. It is expected to add 90 new jobs to Danville-Boyle County’s tax base.

The new 63,000-square-foot facility, which is expected to be operational by October 2018, will be constructed on the current Denyo campus for fabrication of sheet metal components used in generator and air compressor assembly. The new facility will include new equipment for cutting, bending, and welding of steel for complex structural components on-site.

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) preliminarily approved state financial incentives in the amount of $700,000.00 for a portion of Denyo’s expansion project. Denyo intends to also request local financial incentives to support its entire project.

“Adding sheet metal fabrication on-site is the next step in growing the capability of Denyo’s Danville facility. It is a significant step in enhancing the productivity and cost-effectiveness of our facility,” said Toru Hiroi, Denyo’s chief executive officer, in a release announcing the expansion. “This investment is an indication of our confidence in and appreciation for our employees and the Danville community.”

“Denyo has been a valued corporate citizen in Boyle County since 1995, during which time it has grown through several significant expansions if its facilities and operations. The greatest testimony for our local business environment is not just when a company decides to locate here, but when a company expresses its confidence in our community by reinvesting again and again. We thank Denyo for their confidence in us,” said Boyle County Judge-Executive Harold McKinney.

“We welcome the news of Denyo’s continued growth. It is remarkable that Denyo’s only operation in the Western Hemisphere is located and expanding right here in Danville, when it could choose to operate anywhere to serve the North American market. This is a testament not only to our community’s strong support of local industry, but also to the quality and productivity of our workforce,” said Danville Mayor Mike Perros.