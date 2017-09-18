DLC Accepting Nominations for 2017 Awards of Excellence

The Downtown Lexington Corporation is now accepting nominations for the 2017 DLC Awards of Excellence, with winners to be announced at the DLC’s annual meeting on December 4.

The awards recognize outstanding businesses and individuals in six categories: urban innovation; landscape and streetscape; leadership achievement; outstanding individual; outstanding partnership with the DLC; and the Smiley Pete Award, given in honor of the longtime canine resident of Main and Limestone for the greatest contribution to the positive spirit of downtown Lexington.

The Urban Innovation Award is given to businesses or individuals for a successful and truly trail-blazing activity in a previously underdeveloped area or facet of downtown Lexington. Included in this category are recognition for new efforts, for continued and expanded work and for creative and unusual achievement.

The Landscape and Streetscape Award is given to businesses and/or property owners for outstanding efforts in maintaining a visual pleasantness to downtown.

The Leadership Achievement Award is given to a business or organization that best exemplifies an exceptional contribution to the business, civic or human vitality of downtown Lexington.

The Perfect Partner Award is given to a person or organization that contributes greatly to the Downtown Lexington Corporation's mission.

The Outstanding Individual Award is given to an individual who has contributed to the growth, vitality, and overall appeal of downtown Lexington, making it a better place to live, work and visit.

The Smiley Pete Award is given to an organization, business, or individual that has helped everyone enjoy being downtown and has had a great influence on how people feel about downtown Lexington.

To nominate a business, organization or an individual for any of the 2017 DLC Awards of Excellence, send the name of the business, organization or individual by e-mail to robert@downtownlex.com. All nominations must also include the name of the award for which the nomination is made and a brief description of why the nominee deserves the honor. All nominations are due by Friday, September 29.

Award winners will be recognized at the 2017 Annual Meeting and Awards of Excellence presented by Unified Trust Company on Monday, December 4, 2017, at 11:30 a.m. at the Hilton Lexington/Downtown. Tickets are $40 for DLC Members and $45 for Non-Members. For more information visit www.downtownlex.com.