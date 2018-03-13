Voice Your Opinion: Forum on Priorities for Downtown Lexington

Downtown Lexington Partnership and the Downtown Lexington Management District will host a public open house to gather feedback and suggestions on how to chart the future of Downtown Lexington. The session will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. March 21 in the Bluegrass Ballroom at Hilton Lexington Downtown, 369 W Vine St.

Downtown property owners, business owners, residents and customers especially are invited to help offer input on the downtown area, discuss current and future projects, and to help rank priorities. Information collected from the open house will be used to create a three-year strategic plan for downtown.

See this story for more on the Downtown Lexington Partnership and its mission, and click here to register for the open house event.