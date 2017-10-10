New Drake's location to open in Brannon Crossing in 2018

× Expand Magnus Lindqvist

Drake’s has announced plans to expand into Nicholasville, Kentucky, with a new restaurant set to open in Brannon Crossing shopping center in 2018.

The new eatery will serve as the ninth location for Drake’s, which opened in Lexington in 2009 and has since spread to four states. It will also represent the eighth restaurant in Kentucky for Lexington-based Bluegrass Hospitality Group, which owns the Drake’s concept.

Drake’s serves as a hybrid eatery, offering a relaxed dining atmosphere for family-friendly lunches or dinners along with a high-energy club with DJ music and dancing on the weekends. The concept’s eclectic menu features traditional American-style pub food, along with craft beers of tap and an extensive sushi menu, and the concept also features weekly trivia nights, shuffleboard and daily drink specials.

“We're so thankful for the support our guests have shown us over the years and are excited to bring Drake's to Nicholasville,” said Mark Thornburg, Drake’s chief operating officer, in a release announcing the new restaurant.

The restaurant group has also recently opened up franchising opportunities for the Drake's concept. More information about the restaurant concept can be found online at www.drakescomeplay.com.