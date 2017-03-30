Dudley's named as 'Best of the South' restaurant by Southern Living

Dudley’s on Short has been named as one of the South’s Best Restaurants for 2017 by Southern Living magazine.

The magazine's "Best of the South" Award list named its top restaurant selection for each state in the southern United States. Initial nominations were chosen by Southern Living editors, and more than 22,000 Southern Living readers voted to select the winning restaurants from the list of nominees.

Southern Living noted the restaurant’s location directly across Short Street from Lexington’s weekly Farmer’s Market at Fifth Third Pavilion and described Dudley’s owner Debbie Long as “horse country’s consummate hostess.”

To read more about Dudley’s and the winning restaurants from other states, check online at southernliving.com/souths-best/restaurants.